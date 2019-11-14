Listen Live Sports

Contractor protests bid of LPTA contract despite recent limitations on such awards

November 14, 2019 9:53 am
 
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractors cheered when Congress enacted limitations on the use of lowest price technically acceptable (LPTA) contracts by the Defense Department when buying professional services. And when DoD finally issued rules just a few weeks ago. But LPTA is not dead, as shown by a recent protest case. For details, Joseph Petrillo, of Petrillo and Powell, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

