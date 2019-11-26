DHS trying to keep African swine flu out of US pork barns

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Everyone, it seems, loves bacon. But there’s a big issue in the US pork industry, namely, how to keep African swine fever out of the pens and barns of the pork industry. Now the National Pork Board and the Science and Technology Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security have teamed up to evaluate methods and materials used to disinfect the surfaces where pigs are raised. The Director of DHS’ Plum Island Animal Disease Center, Dr. John Neilan, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more.

