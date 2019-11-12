Listen Live Sports

DLA, GSA take look at refreshing their acquisition partnership

November 12, 2019 10:58 am
 
The Defense Logistics Agency and the General Services Administration have a long-established partnership aimed at making both Defense and civilian acquisition more efficient. Now they’re about to take a comprehensive look at how to refresh the work. It’s called a Federal Supply Class review. The GSA account manager at the Defense Logistics Agency, Jay Schaeufele, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain what it’s all about.

