DLA, GSA take look at refreshing their acquisition partnership

The Defense Logistics Agency and the General Services Administration have a long-established partnership aimed at making both Defense and civilian acquisition more efficient. Now they’re about to take a comprehensive look at how to refresh the work. It’s called a Federal Supply Class review. The GSA account manager at the Defense Logistics Agency, Jay Schaeufele, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain what it’s all about.

