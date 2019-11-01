DoD rolls out new records systems one installation at a time, starting with Travis AFB

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The JEDI cloud computing contract might be the most visible IT project for the Defense Department. But a perhaps more ambitious one is the new records systems under construction at the Defense Health Agency. Recently the program office rolled out a new wave of installations at Travis Air Force Base, Idaho. As DoD rolls outs is new electronic health records one installation at a time, clinicians will still need to access data from the legacy system.

For an update on this multi-year project, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Bill Tinston, the program executive officer at the Defense Healthcare Management Systems office, and Air Force Maj. Gen. Lee Payne, a physician and assistant director for combat support at DHA.

