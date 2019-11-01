Listen Live Sports

DoD rolls out new records systems one installation at a time, starting with Travis AFB

November 1, 2019 10:07 am
 
The JEDI cloud computing contract might be the most visible IT project for the Defense Department. But a perhaps more ambitious one is the new records systems under construction at the Defense Health Agency. Recently the program office rolled out a new wave of installations at Travis Air Force Base, Idaho. As DoD rolls outs is new electronic health records one installation at a time, clinicians will still need to access data from the legacy system.

For an update on this multi-year project, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Bill Tinston, the program executive officer at the Defense Healthcare Management Systems office, and Air Force Maj. Gen. Lee Payne, a physician and assistant director for combat support at DHA.

