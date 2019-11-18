Energy Dept’s Idaho National Laboratory launches innovation center

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Energy Department’s Idaho National Laboratory has established a new innovation center to focus on a new generation of commercial reactor technologies. Heading up that office are Ashley Finan and Nicholas Smith, laboratory director and deputy director, respectively, who joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk more about their work.

