Federal contractors preparing for 2020 budget uncertainty

November 26, 2019 11:04 am
 
As the year winds down, federal contractors are starting to prepare for 2020. Congress is still unable to create long term spending packages. Meanwhile there’s some new rules for them to follow in order to do business with the government. For insight, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with federal marketing consultant Larry Allen on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

