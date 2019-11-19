Listen Live Sports

Former asst. Army secretary describes how DoD needs to modernize

November 19, 2019 10:55 am
 
This systems engineer has served the federal government as employee, contractor and consultant for 50 years and still going strong. Last week Norm Augustine joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss just-completed work with the National Academy of Sciences, examining the future of the interstate highway system. But this former assistant Army secretary returned Tuesday to answer questions about a few other federal issues, starting with how the military is looking at Silicon Valley, new procurement techniques and other measures to modernize.

