Former IRS corporate legal chief describes experience

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few people know the intricacies of tax law and policy better than Eric Solomon. In a long Washington career, he has headed the corporate legal division at the IRS, advised two administrations on tax policy from the Treasury Department, and co-directed Ernst and Young’s national tax department. Now Solomon has headed to the law firm Steptoe & Johnson LLP as a partner, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.