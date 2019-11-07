Listen Live Sports

Former IRS corporate legal chief describes experience

November 7, 2019 10:49 am
 
Few people know the intricacies of tax law and policy better than Eric Solomon. In a long Washington career, he has headed the corporate legal division at the IRS, advised two administrations on tax policy from the Treasury Department, and co-directed Ernst and Young’s national tax department. Now Solomon has headed to the law firm Steptoe & Johnson LLP as a partner, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

