GAO reports on DATA Act impact six years in

November 21, 2019 10:14 am
 
It’s hard to believe the DATA Act is more than six years old. The law requires federal agencies to report spending data in specified formats, all in service of greater financial transparency. So how are you doing? For more on the latest check by the Government Accountability Office, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Michelle Sager, GAO’s director of strategic issues.

