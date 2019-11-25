Listen Live Sports

GPO digitized Congressional hearings dating back to 1958

November 25, 2019 10:57 am
 
For Washington wonks, it’s a dream come true. The Government Publishing Office has digitized more than 1300 Congressional hearings dating back to 1958. And it’s all available to the public. Everything from Watergate to noise from Friendship Airport. GPO Superintendent of Documents Laurie Hall joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the story of how they did it.

