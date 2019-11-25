GPO digitized Congressional hearings dating back to 1958

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For Washington wonks, it’s a dream come true. The Government Publishing Office has digitized more than 1300 Congressional hearings dating back to 1958. And it’s all available to the public. Everything from Watergate to noise from Friendship Airport. GPO Superintendent of Documents Laurie Hall joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the story of how they did it.

