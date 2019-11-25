HHS map tracks how well states handle nursing homes complaints

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Few businesses generate more complaints than nursing homes. Under law, state governments are supposed to monitor nursing home complaints and respond to them. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is supposed to oversee the states. To help track it all, the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General published an interactive map showing complaints and how well states responded. HHS OIG Social Science Research Analyst Kimberly Ruppert joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the latest.

