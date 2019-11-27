If telework can boost productivity, why cut it?

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

With the elimination of telework at the Social Security Administration and other places, Bob Tobias is wondering why? This is especially after studies show telework improves productivity and so many private companies offer it. The professor of the Key Executive Leadership program at American University joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio to share his thoughts.

