Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

NASA wants to recruit more minority students for aerospace manufacturing jobs

November 8, 2019 9:24 am
 
< a min read
9 Shares       

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The nation’s minority-serving and tribal colleges and universities house a lot of science and technology talent. For more than a decade, NASA has been funding specialized course work at these institutions. The agency wants students to consider joining NASA’s advanced aerospace manufacturing programs. Now there’s a new round of funding. With more on the program, the manager of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project, Torry Johnson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
advanced aerospace manufacturing program All News Federal Drive Hiring/Retention HR minority serving colleges NASA Policy Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive tribal colleges Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'