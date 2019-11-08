NASA wants to recruit more minority students for aerospace manufacturing jobs

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The nation’s minority-serving and tribal colleges and universities house a lot of science and technology talent. For more than a decade, NASA has been funding specialized course work at these institutions. The agency wants students to consider joining NASA’s advanced aerospace manufacturing programs. Now there’s a new round of funding. With more on the program, the manager of NASA’s Minority University Research and Education Project, Torry Johnson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.