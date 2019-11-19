Listen Live Sports

National Reconnaissance Office’s latest acquisition could mean new imaging approach

November 19, 2019 10:31 am
 
The National Reconnaissance Office has been acquiring a series of commercial imagery study contracts, with the latest a contract for hyperspectral imaging. The studies could lead to new approaches to imagery and image analysis. The director of the Commercial Systems Program Office, Peter Muend, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for details of what’s going on.

