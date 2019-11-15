Naval Submarine League recognizes outstanding submarine repair officer

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Each year the Naval Submarine League recognizes uniformed and civilian people who have made outstanding contributions to the fleet. The jobs can be demanding and critical, even for boats in port for repair and maintenance. Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with one award winner: Mark Tuohy, the assistant repair officer at Naval Submarine Support Facility in Groton, Connecticut.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.