New book will shed light on work of diplomats and others at State Department

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In the long American struggle to bring stability in the Middle East, most of the attention and accolades have gone to the military and its leadership. Less appreciated is the work of diplomats and others in the State Department. A new book called ‘The Ambassadors’ fills in that part of the record. Author Paul Richter joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a preview.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.