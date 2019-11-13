Listen Live Sports

New book will shed light on work of diplomats and others at State Department

November 13, 2019
 
In the long American struggle to bring stability in the Middle East, most of the attention and accolades have gone to the military and its leadership. Less appreciated is the work of diplomats and others in the State Department. A new book called ‘The Ambassadors’ fills in that part of the record. Author Paul Richter joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with a preview.

