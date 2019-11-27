Listen Live Sports

Nominations open for one of the oldest federal employee awards

November 27, 2019 8:50 am
 
Federal employees have no shortage of awards programs. But one of the oldest and most prestigious is now open for nominations. It’s the Arthur S. Flemming Award, which is administered by The George Washington University Trachtenburg School of Public Policy; the National Academy of Public Administration; and the Arthur S. Flemming Awards Commission. Commission President Peter Williams joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more information.

