Northern Virginia Technology Council leader is retiring after 20 years

November 20, 2019 11:53 am
 
One trip in or around Tyson’s Corner or Leesburg or Fairview Park at rush hour and you’ll get an idea not just of what gridlocked traffic is all about, but also about the economic vitality of Northern Virginia. Technology corporate growth there matches anything in Silicon Valley. For more than 20 years, the Northern Virginia Technology Council has been lead by a woman committed to encouraging and organizing that growth into a considerable advocacy and educational force. Now Bobbie Kilberg has announced her retirement, she joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her work.

