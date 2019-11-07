Paid family leave for feds showing up in union contracts

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The idea of extending paid family leave for federal employees comes up year after year in Congress. Bob Tobias thinks it’s long overdue, and in fact the policy is making its way into some union contracts already. Tobias is a professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to talk more about the policy push.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.