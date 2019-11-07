Listen Live Sports

Paid family leave for feds showing up in union contracts

November 7, 2019 11:02 am
 
The idea of extending paid family leave for federal employees comes up year after year in Congress. Bob Tobias thinks it’s long overdue, and in fact the policy is making its way into some union contracts already. Tobias is a professor in the Key Executive Leadership program at American University, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to talk more about the policy push.

