PBGC’s cybersecurity program is ineffective according to IG

November 13, 2019 11:31 am
 
The Pension Benefits Guaranty Corporation may be small, but it has a large number of dollars and data under its stewardship. An analysis by the corporation’s inspector general found the PBGC’s cybersecurity program to be ineffective. That’s not as bad as it sounds, though. Inspector general Robert Westbrooks joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.

