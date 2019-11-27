Listen Live Sports

Pentagon finding F-35 fleet sustainment difficult as build-out less than quarter complete

November 27, 2019 8:27 am
 
The F-35 is supposed to be the Pentagon’s platform of the future. But with no more than 15% of the planned fleet even built yet, the armed services are having trouble sustaining them and keeping them mission ready. For the latest, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Diana Maurer, the director of defense capabilities and management issues at the Government Accountability Office.

