Shutdown deadline pushed to Christmastime but still not comforting to agencies

November 18, 2019 9:58 am
 
The latest continuing resolution pushes doomsday, a federal government shutdown, that is, until just before Christmas. But it doesn’t resolve the long-term question of a full year funding bill signed by the president. For a look at the dreary week ahead, Fulcrum editor in chief David Hawkings joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

