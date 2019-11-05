Trump revokes Obama-era EO on contractors’ right-of-refusal rules

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For years, contractors have chafed under an executive order former President Barack Obama signed as one of his earliest actions. Known as the “nondisplacement order,” it required companies winning follow-on or successor contracts to give first right-of-refusal employment offers to people working on the incumbent contractor. President Donald Trump revoked it late last week. The President and CEO of the Professional Services Council, David Berteau, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for what services contractors are thinking.

