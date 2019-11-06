Listen Live Sports

VA creates, awards innovation honor for late under secretary of Health

November 6, 2019 10:58 am
 
To honor the late Under Secretary for Health Dr. Robert Jesse, the Department of Veterans Affairs named an annual award for Excellence in Innovation in his name. This year, the award went to Dr. Thomas Osborne, director of the VA National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation. Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with Osborne about his work and its impact on veterans’ healthcare. Hear more on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

