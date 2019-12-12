A critical look at Army’s use of OTA for vehicle prototypes

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Army is using other transaction authority to purchase prototypes of tactical vehicles that would be dropped from helicopters. Soldiers would then climb aboard and head to battle. That is a repeat of many old mistakes, according to Mark Thompson. The national security analyst for the Project on Government Oversight joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.