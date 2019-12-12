Listen Live Sports

A critical look at Army’s use of OTA for vehicle prototypes

December 12, 2019 10:25 am
 
The Army is using other transaction authority to purchase prototypes of tactical vehicles that would be dropped from helicopters. Soldiers would then climb aboard and head to battle. That is a repeat of many old mistakes, according to Mark Thompson. The national security analyst for the Project on Government Oversight joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

