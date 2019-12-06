Listen Live Sports

AI could enhance cyber threats, university researchers say

December 6, 2019 10:58 am
 
Like in “The Blob,” the cybersecurity problem seems to keep growing and harder to see around. An emerging threat comes from artificial intelligence, with its potential to take attacks and countermeasures up many notches. That’s what a group called the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University plans to research. The center’s director of the cybersecurity and AI project, Ben Buchanan, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

