Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Air Force faces bid protest for space launch services

December 20, 2019 10:55 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Long story short — the Air Force sought to acquire space launch services. It took an unusual contracting strategy of trying to award two compatible bids instead of simply the best two. And you know where that led. Procurement attorney Joseph Petrillo of Petrillo and Powell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details of this bid protest.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Air Force All News bid protest Contracting Contracts/Awards Defense Defense News Federal Drive Joseph Petrillo Petrillo and Powell Space Launch System Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims