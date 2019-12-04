Listen Live Sports

Air Force official challenges academy superintendent for command removal

December 4, 2019 11:46 am
 
Air Force Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin plans to go after a three-star, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the Air Force Academy. She said he wrongly removed her as superintendent of cadets 30 days before the scheduled change in command, and claimed she had a toxic leadership style. The case made a sensation in the military press. For at least one side of the story, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Tully Rinckey attorney Larry Youngner.

