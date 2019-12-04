Air Force official challenges academy superintendent for command removal

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin plans to go after a three-star, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, superintendent of the Air Force Academy. She said he wrongly removed her as superintendent of cadets 30 days before the scheduled change in command, and claimed she had a toxic leadership style. The case made a sensation in the military press. For at least one side of the story, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Tully Rinckey attorney Larry Youngner.

