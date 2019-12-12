Listen Live Sports

Alabama civil rights national monuments get permanent superintendent

December 12, 2019 8:59 am
 
Not all of the national parks encompass millions of acres, or cover mountains and valleys. Some derive their significance from what occurred in that spot. A case in point is the Birmingham, Alabama, Civil Rights and nearby Freedom Riders National monuments. These two are among the newest national parks and now have their first permanent superintendent. Kris Butcher joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share more.

