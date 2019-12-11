Army Corps. engineering and construction chief wins Presidential Rank Award

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Christine Altendorf thinks big, as in big construction projects like dams, levees, bridges. She’s the chief of Engineering and Construction for the Army Corps of Engineers, and a winner of a Presidential Rank Award this year. Altendorf joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about her award-winning work.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.