Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Army Corps. engineering and construction chief wins Presidential Rank Award

December 11, 2019 11:23 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Christine Altendorf thinks big, as in big construction projects like dams, levees, bridges. She’s the chief of Engineering and Construction for the Army Corps of Engineers, and a winner of a Presidential Rank Award this year. Altendorf joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about her award-winning work.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Army Army Corps of Engineers Christine Altendorf Defense Defense News Facilities/Construction Federal Drive Management Other DoD Agencies People Presidential Rank Awards Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein