Boeing says it wants to help DoD improve operations

A large defense contractor said it wants to help the armed services better use data to improve operations and readiness. The Boeing Readiness Operations Center will contain data analytics software and other applications to help operators of its military aircraft. The Senior Manager for Government Analytics, Readiness and Integration, Vann Sample, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the the details.

