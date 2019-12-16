Budget deal without shutdown looking more probable

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Can it be that an actual budget deal is met with no government shutdown? That’s what it looks like as Congress returns to Capitol Hill this week. Although more of the impeachment paroxysm is forthcoming, to say nothing of Christmas. For a look ahead, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Fulcrum Editor-in-Chief David Hawkings.

