Changing geospatial intelligence landscape demands innovation from agencies, former fed says

December 4, 2019 12:06 pm
 
The commercialization of space, together with seemingly constant launches of clouds of small, capable satellites has all revolutionized geospatial intelligence. Jack O’Connor says the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the National Reconnaissance Office need to find new ways to innovate. The retired CIA and NGA executive is now with the Krieger School of Johns Hopkins University, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to discuss more.

