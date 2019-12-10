CISA establishes small business, agency essentials for supply chain

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

If a chain is only as strong as the weakest link, then small business in the federal or industrial supply chain needs to be forged a little tougher. To help small businesses and small government agencies for that matter with cybersecurity, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency at the Department of Homeland Security has published what it calls cyber essentials. Bradford Willke, the acting assistant director of CISA for stakeholder engagement, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

