CMS offices want to get handle on technology spending

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

At the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, the CIO and chief acquisition officer show that breaking down barriers can be easy with a little determination. Those two offices are working together to get a better handle on the nearly $2.7 billion CMS spends on technology each year. Jenni Main is the chief operating officer at CMS. She tells executive editor Jason Miller about how the tech-plus-acquisition effort is just one example of how the agency is trying to solve long-time pain points as a group on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.