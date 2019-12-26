Listen Live Sports

CMS offices want to get handle on technology spending

December 26, 2019 10:25 am
 
At the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service, the CIO and chief acquisition officer show that breaking down barriers can be easy with a little determination. Those two offices are working together to get a better handle on the nearly $2.7 billion CMS spends on technology each year. Jenni Main is the chief operating officer at CMS. She tells executive editor Jason Miller about how the tech-plus-acquisition effort is just one example of how the agency is trying to solve long-time pain points as a group on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

