Commission looks to boost interest in public service

December 23, 2019 9:34 am
 
For a year, the National Commission on Military, National and Public Service has been conducting a listening tour hearing from people about ways to boost interest and participation in many forms of public service. Now the comment period is about to end. With what comes next, commission chairman and former congressman Joe Heck joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

