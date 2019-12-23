Listen Live Sports

Congress plows ahead after averting another shutdown

December 23, 2019 10:05 am
 
Federal employees can look forward to a Christmas free of the threat of a government shutdown … after last week’s 11th hour vote in the Senate to approve two bills to fund the government in 2020. For what’s ahead, we check in with Bloomberg Government editorial director, Loren Duggan on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

