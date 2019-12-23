Congress plows ahead after averting another shutdown

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Federal employees can look forward to a Christmas free of the threat of a government shutdown … after last week’s 11th hour vote in the Senate to approve two bills to fund the government in 2020. For what’s ahead, we check in with Bloomberg Government editorial director, Loren Duggan on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

