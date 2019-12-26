Congress turned to NAPA for Office of Technology Assessment alternatives

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Almost from the day it was defunded in the 1990s, the Office of Technology Assessment has bothered Congress. Still, lawmakers never revived it, no matter which party was in charge. But on the hunch it lacked sufficient science and technology advice, Congress turned to the National Academy of Public Administration to come up with options. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the results, NAPA president and CEO Terry Gerton.

