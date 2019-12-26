Listen Live Sports

Congress turned to NAPA for Office of Technology Assessment alternatives

December 26, 2019 10:58 am
 
Almost from the day it was defunded in the 1990s, the Office of Technology Assessment has bothered Congress. Still, lawmakers never revived it, no matter which party was in charge. But on the hunch it lacked sufficient science and technology advice, Congress turned to the National Academy of Public Administration to come up with options. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with the results, NAPA president and CEO Terry Gerton.

