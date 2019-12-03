Continuing resolution keeps federal contractors on edge before holidays

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Black Friday has come and gone. So has cyber Monday, but the continuing resolution persists until just before Christmas. That, and federal agency spending patterns are keeping contractors on their toes. To talk more about what the situation looks like, the President and CEO of the Professional Services Council David Berteau joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

