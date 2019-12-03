Listen Live Sports

Continuing resolution keeps federal contractors on edge before holidays

December 3, 2019 12:22 pm
 
Black Friday has come and gone. So has cyber Monday, but the continuing resolution persists until just before Christmas. That, and federal agency spending patterns are keeping contractors on their toes. To talk more about what the situation looks like, the President and CEO of the Professional Services Council David Berteau joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

