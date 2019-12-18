Listen Live Sports

DoD now getting around to implementing procurement rule from 2017

December 18, 2019 10:54 am
 
The Defense Department is getting around to implementing something Congress ordered back in 2017. Namely, a new definition of and ways to deal with commercial items. In other words, there is a new proposed procurement rule people need to know about. Holland and Knight partner and procurement attorney Eric Crucius joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio to discuss what it’s all about.

