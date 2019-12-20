Energy Dept. awards grants to boost engineering productivity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last Spring, the Energy Department said it would make grant funding available for projects to help engineers — those designing new-generation energy systems — become more productive at their work. Well now the awards have been made. With where they went and what they’ll do, the program director from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, David Tew, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.