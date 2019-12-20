Listen Live Sports

Energy Dept. awards grants to boost engineering productivity

December 20, 2019 9:57 am
 
Last Spring, the Energy Department said it would make grant funding available for projects to help engineers — those designing new-generation energy systems — become more productive at their work. Well now the awards have been made. With where they went and what they’ll do, the program director from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy, David Tew, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

