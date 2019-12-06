Listen Live Sports

Energy, USDA memo aims to stimulate rural energy development

December 6, 2019 10:48 am
 
A new memorandum of understanding between the Energy and Agriculture departments aims to promote rural energy development. The 2018 farm bill required the get-together. The rural business-cooperative service administrator at USDA, Bette Brand, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what it’s all about.

