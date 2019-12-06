Energy, USDA memo aims to stimulate rural energy development

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A new memorandum of understanding between the Energy and Agriculture departments aims to promote rural energy development. The 2018 farm bill required the get-together. The rural business-cooperative service administrator at USDA, Bette Brand, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss what it’s all about.

