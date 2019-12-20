Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Feds charity aims to raise $34M from DC area

December 20, 2019 11:16 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

As a workforce, federal employees are generous. In the National Capital Region alone, they’ve donated a half billion dollars to charitable causes over the past 10 years. This year’s Combined Federal Campaign has the goal of raising $34 million from the region. But that’s not all, as Federal Drive with Tom Temin heard from the chair of the local federal coordinating committee, Vince Micone.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Combined Federal Campaign Federal Drive Tom Temin Federal Drive Vincent Micone Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims