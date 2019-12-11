Listen Live Sports

GAO: DoD can’t be sure which military installations lack sufficient water

December 11, 2019 11:13 am
 
For a variety of reasons, many U.S. military installations are in danger of insufficient water. But the Government Accountability Office found that the Defense Department can’t be sure of which ones. That has to do with the sources of information it relies on. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the GAO’s director of defense capabilities and management issues, Elizabeth Field.

