GAO: DoD can’t be sure which military installations lack sufficient water

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For a variety of reasons, many U.S. military installations are in danger of insufficient water. But the Government Accountability Office found that the Defense Department can’t be sure of which ones. That has to do with the sources of information it relies on. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the GAO’s director of defense capabilities and management issues, Elizabeth Field.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.