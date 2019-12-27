Listen Live Sports

GAO says GSA doesn’t note changing project costs, schedules

December 27, 2019 12:53 pm
 
As the government’s construction manager, the General Services Administration does a decent job of meeting cost and schedules for new buildings and remodeling projects. But it fails to make note of when the costs or schedules are revised from the original. It’s called re-baselining, and it means the project will take longer or cost more. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the director of physical infrastructure issues at the Government Accountability Office, Lori Rectanus.

