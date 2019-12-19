Group helps women veterans find footing in cybersecurity job market

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Women veterans sometimes face tougher challenges than men in establishing a solid life outside of the military. Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) helps women establish themselves in a fast-growing and well-paid field. The group brings in industry and academia to provide mentors and opportunities. WiCyS Mid-Atlantic Affiliate founding member Amelia Estwick joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain how it all works.

