Group helps women veterans find footing in cybersecurity job market

December 19, 2019 9:48 am
 
Women veterans sometimes face tougher challenges than men in establishing a solid life outside of the military. Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) helps women establish themselves in a fast-growing and well-paid field. The group brings in industry and academia to provide mentors and opportunities. WiCyS Mid-Atlantic Affiliate founding member Amelia Estwick joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain how it all works.

