Latest case of procurement fraud at VA involved 10 employees

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The latest case of federal procurement fraud took place just this month. Ten Department of Veterans Affairs employees in Florida and five outsiders concocted a bribery and kickback procurement operation to defraud the government of millions. Though rare, procurement fraud is a persistent problem. Now a former Air Force procurement official has put together a book on the topic. David Robbins is now a partner at the law firm Crowell and Moring, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to talk more.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.