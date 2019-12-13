Listen Live Sports

Latest case of procurement fraud at VA involved 10 employees

December 13, 2019 9:04 am
 
The latest case of federal procurement fraud took place just this month. Ten Department of Veterans Affairs employees in Florida and five outsiders concocted a bribery and kickback procurement operation to defraud the government of millions. Though rare, procurement fraud is a persistent problem. Now a former Air Force procurement official has put together a book on the topic. David Robbins is now a partner at the law firm Crowell and Moring, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to talk more.

