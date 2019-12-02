Listen Live Sports

More cybersecurity gaps popping up in medical devices

December 2, 2019 9:03 am
 
Many people might not think of connected medical devices as critical infrastructure but they are. And new cybersecurity holes keep opening up in medical devices. The latest ones have the attention of two agencies: The Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Homeland Security. To explain more about this topic, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke to Dr. Suzanne Schwartz, FDA deputy director of the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health; and Boyden Rohner, associate director for Vulnerability Management in DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

