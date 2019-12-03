Listen Live Sports

New NIST framework meant to help software developers analyze data

December 3, 2019 11:22 am
 
Staff at the National Institute of Standards and Technology have just finished a nine-volume publication called the NIST Big Data Interoperability Framework. A collaboration involving 800 people over several years, the framework is designed to help software developers create tools that will do data analysis on everything from a tablet to a supercomputer. NIST computer scientist Wo Chang joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

