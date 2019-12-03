New NIST framework meant to help software developers analyze data

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Staff at the National Institute of Standards and Technology have just finished a nine-volume publication called the NIST Big Data Interoperability Framework. A collaboration involving 800 people over several years, the framework is designed to help software developers create tools that will do data analysis on everything from a tablet to a supercomputer. NIST computer scientist Wo Chang joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more details.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.