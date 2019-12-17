Listen Live Sports

New rules for defense contractors adding up this week

December 17, 2019 12:17 pm
 
Defense contractors have to keep their eyes and ears open this week. There are new rules for cybersecurity, a new rule on Chinese telecom equipment, and a loaded-up National Defense Authorization Act chock full of contractor provisions. The Executive Vice President and counsel at the Professional Services Council, Alan Chvotkin, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a rundown of what’s to come.

