New rules for defense contractors adding up this week

Defense contractors have to keep their eyes and ears open this week. There are new rules for cybersecurity, a new rule on Chinese telecom equipment, and a loaded-up National Defense Authorization Act chock full of contractor provisions. The Executive Vice President and counsel at the Professional Services Council, Alan Chvotkin, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a rundown of what’s to come.

